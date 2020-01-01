'We cannot cry' - Moura backs injury-hit Tottenham to make Champions League comeback

The Brazilian insists the injury-hit squad have no time to feel sorry for themselves

Lucas Moura insists are good enough to progress past in the despite their damaging 1-0 home defeat in their last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Timo Werner’s second-half penalty was the difference between the two sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though Spurs had goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to thank for preventing the German outfit extending their lead with a string of impressive saves.

Jose Mourinho’s side improved as the game wore on but lacked a cutting edge up front in the absence of the injured Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Kane is not expected back until towards the end of the season due to a hamstring problem, while Mourinho has cast doubt on whether Son will play again this campaign, leaving the side severely short of attacking options.

Despite their injury woes and that first-leg setback, Moura is remaining positive and says his team-mates cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves.

“We can turn it around, the game is not over,” the former forward said. “It is a result we did not want. We did well with the system we chose to play. We had opportunities to score.

"We lost the game but it’s not over. We will prepare well and I am sure we are capable of going there and qualifying.

“We have very good players that can score as well. We lose two big strikers but we cannot cry. That’s the game.”

Tottenham can take inspiration from their Champions League campaign last season, when they lost 1-0 at home to in their semi-final first leg before winning 3-2 in Amsterdam to progress on away goals.

Asked if that dramatic comeback win gives the team more belief ahead of their trip to , defender Toby Alderweireld said: “Yeah, of course.

“We are still in it. Of course we wanted a better result but we know we have the quality to win everywhere we want, everywhere we play.

“We proved last season we can score everywhere. Of course we will need some luck but it’s only the first half, second half to come.”