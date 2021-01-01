‘We can stay in the Premier League’ – Diagne upbeat about West Brom’s survival chances

The Senegalese is optimistic over the Baggies’ hopes of avoiding relegation, insisting that with ‘hard work’ his team will remain in the league

Mbaye Diagne has stressed West Bromwich Albion will give their all to avoid relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Having won just three games out of 26 outings in the 2020-21 campaign, Sam Allardyce’s men languish in 19th position after amassing just 17 points - six more than Sheffield United who sit at the base of the log.

After going on a run of seven games without a win, West Brom silenced Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in their recent outing – with Kyle Bartley’s 11th-minute strike settling the affair against Graham Potter’s team.

Buoyed by that result, the Galatasaray loanee is positive that his club would escape demotion to the Championship.

“With the squad we have at the moment, we are confident, we are fighting and you can see that in our play,” Diagne told the club website.

“We have missed opportunities to win games. We have been on top in games. All of these things are making us feel confident we can stay in the Premier League if we keep working hard.”

Allardyce’s team welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton to the Hawthorns in their next league fixture on Thursday, and victory over the Europe-chasing Toffees would ease their relegation worries.

For the 29-year-old, the Baggies can pull off a win against the Goodison Park giants having secured impressive results against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, Sean Dyche’s Clarets and the Seagulls.

“I was confident we would beat Brighton and we are going to give everything to get another three points against Everton,” he added.

“It will be a tough game, but all the games are tough in the Premier League.

“We drew against Manchester United, we drew against Burnley with 10 men and then we beat Brighton. There’s no reason why we can’t now go and get a good result against Everton.”

Since joining West Brom on loan from the Turkish elite division, the Senegal international - who had featured for Club Brugge and Kasimpasa in the past - has featured in six league games, with his only goal coming in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford with Manchester United.