'We can hurt them' - Marcelino convinced Valencia can overturn first-leg result

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck late to earn the Gunners a 3-1 first-leg win, but the Spanish side's boss is not giving up

Marcelino feels have the capacity to "hurt" in the second leg despite trailing 3-1 in their semi-final tie.

Valencia took the lead early in the first-leg contest at Emirates Stadium on Thursday thanks to a close-range header from defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

But within 14 minutes Arsenal were in front, Alexandre Lacazette scoring both goals before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck a late third.

Former Valencia head coach Unai Emery sees his side take a decent cushion back to his old club for next Thursday's return.

But, despite Valencia's position in the semi-final, Marcelino remains confident of a comeback.

"The result has been excessive," he said. "They [Arsenal] have been very decisive.

"They had more success and effectiveness, we hope to have that little bit of luck and success in the return.

"In the 90th minute we had a very good result, not the best, but in an isolated action it came to 3-1.

"In many phases we had the control and we held Arsenal. I, from the bench, did not see my team in trouble. We adapted well to the system.

"We scored a goal away from home and at Mestalla we can hurt them. The tie is not decided and with our people we are going to make things difficult for Arsenal.

"It puts us in a more complicated situation, but in no case takes away from our minds that we can go to the final, this helps us to believe in ourselves and to believe that we can win."

Both sides will have to turn their attentions back to domestic matters before the return leg in next Thursday.

The Gunners face at home on Sunday as they look to overtake for a top-four spot in the .

Valencia are also chasing a top-four finish in the Spanish top flight, though they sit three points back of with just three matches remaining in the season.

Marcelino’s side are also set to face off with in the final at the end of May as they continue to chase two trophies.