'We are not blind!' - Klopp confirms Liverpool's Mbappe interest, but rules out summer move for PSG star

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, though admitted the Reds are big fans of the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Mbappe’s future is the subject of frenzied speculation at present, with his contract at PSG set to expire at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is being widely tipped to join Real Madrid, although several reports in France have suggested that Liverpool are among the clubs to have made contact with the striker’s representatives.

What did Klopp say about a potential Liverpool move for Mbappe?

Liverpool have tracked Mbappe’s progress since his days as a teenager with Monaco, and Mbappe is known to be a fan of the Reds’ style of play under Klopp.

But asked directly about the France international on Monday, Klopp told reporters: “Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind!

“Nothing to say about [contact with the player], but between Kylian and Liverpool, it is all set, it is all fine. We like him - if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself!

“But no, we can not be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved, but that is fine. He is still a great player.”

Did Klopp offer an update on the fitness of Salah and Van Dijk?

Meanwhile, Klopp confirmed that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday night through injury.

Both men suffered problems during Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea, but they are optimistic of being available for this weekend’s potentially season-defining home clash with Wolves.

“No,” said Klopp when asked about the pair’s chances of playing against Southampton.

“Virg definitely not, but that was pretty much clear before the [Chelsea] game, that this [Southampton] is the game. He played a lot, and Saturday-Tuesday again was not going to be possible.

“They are both OK. The target would be for both to be involved again on the weekend, properly involved, either on the bench or starting. That would be perfect for the game, but if not then we take each day afterwards.

“We are very positive, have no doubt about the [Champions League] final, but we are pretty realistic about the Wolves game. But tomorrow, no.”

