'We are not a Barca feeder club' - Overmars defends Ajax loan talks

The former Arsenal star insists the Amsterdam side will continue to develop their own academy talents but could borrow some experienced footballers

director of football Marc Overmars has confirmed talks to take a number of players on loan from , but has stressed the Eredivisie side will not become a feeder club for the Catalan giants.

Talks had previously taken place, but the Ajax chief has now sought to reassure fans the Dutch club will still look to bring through the talent in their own youth academy.

The two clubs have been involved in numerous transfer dealings in recent seasons with Bojan Krkic previously moving to Ajax on loan in 2013-14, while Jasper Cillesen and Frenkie de Jong have moved to Barcelona.

And Matthijs de Ligt is the most recent Ajax youngster to have been touted for a move to Catalonia, although speculation has also linked him with , and .

Speaking to NOS, Overmars said: “We know that we are on good terms with Barcelona. Barcelona wants to talk to us to see if they can loan players.

“Of course, we are not going to get too many players from Barcelona. We are not a branch of that club.

“We already have talents in our own youth academy. These would be slightly older players, or players who just broke through. However, the plans have not been developed that far.”

Among their current squad, only goalkeeper Bruno Varela is on loan at Ajax, although in 2016-17 both Bertrand Traore and Tim Krul had temporary spells in Amsterdam.

Article continues below

The proposed influx of loan players from could not only ease the path for a potential transfer of captain De Ligt , but also for Andre Onana - another Barcelona target.

Barca already have a host of established players out on loan elsewhere, including Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez in the , while Arda Turan has been borrowed by Istanbul Basaksehir until 2020 and Brazilian full-back Douglas is on loan at Turkish side Sivasspor.