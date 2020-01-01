Waziri: New Yanga SC striker sets a target of 30 goals in new campaign

The former Mbao FC forward managed to score 13 goals for the relegated Mwanza-based side last season

New Yanga SC striker Waziri Junior has set a target of 30 goals for his new season in the 2020/21 Mainland League.

The forward was playing for the now relegated Mbao FC and managed to get 13 goals, eventually finishing second behind top scorer Meddie Kagere of champions Simba SC. It is for this reason the 27-time league champions opted to go for the player.

"My target is to get 30 goals or more for Yanga in the new campaign," Waziri told the club's online TV channel.

"I have a very big chance of hitting my target because scoring opportunities here will definitely come. It will be up to me to ensure I become clinical in front of the goal and take my chances."

The 24-year-old has also explained why he has a chance of getting more goals for the Jangwani Street-based side as compared to his former side.

"You know at Mbao, there were a few players who could create scoring chances for you," Waziri continued.

"However, at Yanga, things will be better because there are many better players who can create chances for you. So I am guaranteed to have many scoring opportunities here."

Timu ya Wananchi are currently without a coach after the sacking of Belgian Luc Eymael.

Waziri revealed how intends to woo the new tactician, who is yet to be appointed, to ensure he features on a regular basis.

"Yes, we are currently without a coach but the situation will definitely be solved soon," he concluded.

"I want to give my best on training and prove I am good to convince the incoming tactician that I have what it takes to be given the first priority."

Waziri will have to be at his best to ensure he competes with another new signing, Burkinabe forward Songne Yacouba.

The former champions confirmed the arrival of the former SC striker via their official social media.

"New signing; Yacouba Songne will land in Jangwani," Timu ya Wananchi confirmed on Tuesday.

The West African forward becomes the first foreign player to land in the Tanzania Mainland League giants' side.

The 28-year-old Songne has also played for Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou before his exploits took him to the Ghanaian side in 2018.