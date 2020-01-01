Waziri Junior reveals why goal against KMC was special

The 24-year-old scored his first goal for Wananchi to help them to victory which brought them closer to leaders Azam FC

Yanga SC striker Waziri Junior has revealed he was sure of getting a goal for the team against KMC FC on Sunday.

The former Mbao FC striker scored the winning goal in the 2-1 triumph over their visitors to move second on the league table with 19 points from the seven matches they have played this season.

The forward has also explained why the goal was special to him.

More teams

"On Sunday morning, I told my roommate Juma Makapu I will score," Makapu told reporters.

"I am glad it happened; it was my 60th game in the top tier and the goal I scored was number 34.

"Another motivation, behind my goal, was the fact that I had not scored against Juma Kaseja and my target was to score him and realize my dream of scoring against the best goalkeepers who are playing or played for Tanzania [national team] at some point.

"I am happy that my objective is now realized."

The 24-year-old has also revealed he is going for the Golden Boot this season as Timu ya Wananchi pushes for their 28th league title.

"We have a target of winning the league title this season and I am also targeting the golden boot," Juma continued.

"It is very possible because remember when I was with Mbao, I was not involved in the first nine matches but still managed to finish as the second-best top scorer.

"At Yanga, I have missed six matches, but I finally got my chance and scored. It is what I am aiming at maintaining and at the end of the season finish as the top scorer of the league."

In the 2020/21 season, the forward was playing for the now relegated Mbao FC and managed to get 13 goals, eventually finishing second behind top scorer Meddie Kagere of champions Simba SC.

Wananchi hope leaders Azam FC will slip away to Mtibwa Sugar on Monday. The Chamazi-based charges have so far won all the initial seven games played this season.

The 21-time champions Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be at home entertaining Ruvu Shooting while Dodoma Jiji FC will also be hosting Tanzania Prisons.

Article continues below



