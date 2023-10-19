Wayne Rooney told it will need a 'sensational offer' to secure ex-Man Utd and England star for Tom Brady's Birmingham City

New Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney has been informed his club must make a "sensational offer" to lure former Manchester United goalkeeper.

Rooney wants Jack Butland at St. Andrew's

Rangers demanding a significant transfer fee

Butland moved to Ibrox in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney has made former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Jack Butland his top target after taking over at Birmingham. The Blues missed out on Butland in the summer when he moved to Ibrox on a four-year deal, after his contract with Crystal Palace was not renewed. However, Rooney's been told it will take a "sensational offer" to tempt Butland to St Andrew's, according to Teamtalk.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rangers are said to have "zero interest" in selling the stopper as he has been impressive between the sticks, keeping five clean sheets in eight appearances, after replacing Allan McGregor. Butland is also believed to have settled well in Glasgow and is one of the highest earners at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Birmingham will return to action on Saturday against Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday in Rooney's first game since taking over.