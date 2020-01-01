Wawa targets more goals with Simba SC after opening account

The Ivorian defender grabbed his first goal for the Tanzania champions in the match against promoted Gwambina FC

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa has vowed to score many goals for the club after opening his account in the Mainland .

The Ivorian player grabbed his first-ever goal for Simba in the top tier against Gwambina FC, after rifling home a free-kick as the club went on to win 3-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Wawa has now said he was happy to score his first goal for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi and went further to state that he had waited for long to open his account for the club.

“I have been at Simba for the last four years and I never scored a goal for them, I had to be patient and I really waited for the day when I will also have my name in the scoresheet, I want to thank God that the day arrived against Gwambina,” Wawa is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I was very happy to have scored, it was my first goal in and I knew one day the goal will come, but I was always asking God, give me a goal, and he did that, I want to thank the fans for the support they have always given me since I signed for Simba.

“Now I can proudly say, I will continue to work hard and make sure I score as many goals as possible this season, I want to help my strikers to score goals and I will continue to fight and I know God will repay me with goals.”

Wawa joined Simba in 2017 from Tanzanian rivals Azam FC, who had signed him from Al- Merreikh of Sudan and he played for them between 2014 and 16.

Simba are currently riding high in the league having won three straight matches since their 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

On Sunday, Simba hammered JKT Tanzania 4-0 to put pressure on table-toppers Azam, who have won all five matches so far this campaign.

Against JKT, Simba grabbed their goals through striker Meddie Kagere, who scored a double, new signing Chris Mugalu, and winger Luis Miquissone.

Simba will now focus on the next match against Tanzania Prisons while JKT will entertain Ruvu Shooting on October 10.