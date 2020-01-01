Wawa: Simba SC must be wary of threats posed by Azam FC in FA Cup

The Ivorian defender warns his teammates to be wary of the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ ahead of their showdown in the domestic cup

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa has revealed his fears ahead of their domestic Cup showdown against rivals Azam FC.

The Mainland champions have been drawn against the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ in a quarter-final battle on June 1 and Wawa feels they must be well-prepared to face them or else they will be eliminated.

“Azam is a good team, to be honest, they are a very stubborn team and they always rise to the occasion when playing against us [Simba],” the defender is quoted by the club’s official website.

More teams

“Whenever we come up against them, be it in the league or , they will always produce a top game but I am happy we are preparing well ahead of the clash and I know we will beat them.

“Our aim is to win a double this season and every player knows exactly that and it is the reason we are looking ahead to the match, I know it will be a difficult match but we have our target and will not give up as we want to reach the semi-finals.”

On his regular start in the team, Wawa has attributed it to working hard every day in training and thus impressing the coaches.

“I always give my all, especially in training and also during matches and so my fighting spirit as always given me the chance to feature for every coach who has handled Simba,” Wawa continued.

On the resumption of the league, after President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light, Wawa said: “We are all happy to return and play the game we love and it was not easy staying at home without playing football.

“I know the remaining league matches will definitely be difficult as all teams will fight to beat Simba but I know, we have built a good cushion [number of points] at the top and we will strive to keep going so that we win the trophy again.”

Article continues below

On Wednesday, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) pushed forward the dates for the resumption of the FA Cup, from June 27/28 to June 31 and July 1.

Eight teams have already made it to the quarter-finals with the eventual winner getting a slot to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The top four teams are all still in the competition, hoping to go all the way to the final.