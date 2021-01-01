Wawa: No team capable of stopping Simba SC march to title

The Ivorian defender maintains the Msimbazi giants have no challenge in their quest to retain the Mainland title

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa believes due to the quality they have in their squad, no one is capable of preventing them from retaining the Mainland Premier League title.

The Msimbazi giants are currently looking unstoppable in both the local and continental scenes as they have managed to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and are also chasing table-toppers Yanga SC for the top position in the table.

Simba returned to domestic action with a resounding 5-0 win against Mtibwa Sugar at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday and according to the Ivorian defender, they have quality players in their squad to see them retain the title without any challenge.

“I think we are still the best team in the league because we have quality players and we thank God because, despite the stiff competition and difficulties in winning matches, we have still managed to get better results for our side,” Wawa said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I really believe the chance to defend our title is clear and no one can stop it at the moment due to being at the best level in the competition, the biggest thing we are doing now is winning our matches so we can achieve our targets regardless of who is leading the league.”

In an earlier interview with Goal, Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa made it clear they want to win all their four matches in hand so they can take claim of the top position in the league.

“We have planned ourselves to make sure we use our matches in hand to move up and take the top position from Yanga SC,” Da Rosa told Goal on Saturday. “If we win our matches in hand, it means we will go seven points clear and that is a great step towards retaining the title.

“If possible we want to be crowned league champions as early as possible, we want to win the league with matches to spare so we can turn our focus to the Champions League and that is why we want to win our matches.

“I know it will not be easy but as a team, we are prepared, we know Yanga have been at the top for most of the time this year, but we want to make sure we reclaim the spot and run away with the title”

Azam FC moved second above Simba on Friday after they snatched a 1-0 win against JKT Tanzania with striker Ayub Lyanga notching the all-important goal for the ‘Ice-cream Makers’.

Simba are now third on the 18-team table with 49 points from 21 matches but a win against Mwadui FC at Karume Stadium on Sunday will see the Wekundu wa Msimbazi move second ahead of Azam again.

Yanga, who are topping the log with 51 points from 24 matches, will play their 25th match against Biashara United at Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.