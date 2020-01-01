Wawa: Ivorian defender vows to fight for his place at Simba SC

The veteran 34-year-old defender states he will prove he has what it takes to retain his spot at the club

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa is not afraid of losing his position in the team after a new centre-back is signed by the club in the forthcoming transfer window.

The 20-time Mainland League champions are keen on improving their defense. Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes new blood is needed at the heart of Wekundu wa Msimbazi's rearguard to make the team more effective especially in continental assignments.

Among those who are vulnerable to changes is the Ivorian defender whose age is catching up with him. However, the towering defender is not scared by the introduction of another defender.

"I am not scared at all because my form and performance will dictate whether I play or not," Wawa is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"If the club signs another defender, he will have to prove he is good enough to play. I will welcome any player signed because they are here to improve the team."

The 34-year-old has also made it clear he will not push to play if he is not fit.

"I understand to play, I have to be at my best but if it will not be the case believe you me I will be contented with a place on the bench," Wawa added.

Wawa's contract with the club finishes at the end of the current campaign, but reports state it will be extended by a year.

The league leaders have set their eyes on Coastal Union defender Bakari Nondo. The 24-year-old Tanzania international has been a rock at his team, and he has contributed to their run in the top-tier this season.

Coastal Union are currently placed in fifth position with 50 points after 28 matches. They have conceded just 19 goals, four more than Simba SC who are top of the table with 71 points after playing as many matches.

The league was stopped in mid-March after the coronavirus outbreak and might resume next month but under strict measures.

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli hinted at the beginning of the month that the top-tier might be allowed to resume and played to completion but behind closed doors.

10 rounds are remaining in the current 2019/20 campaign.