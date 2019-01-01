Watford vs Leicester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Brendan Rodgers begins his reign as Foxes manager with a trip to Vicarage Road to face Javi Gracia's Hornets

The Brendan Rodgers era truly begins at this weekend as the new Foxes boss takes charge of his first game at the helm with a trip to fellow mid-table stragglers .

The former champions confirmed the appointment of the Celtic manager as their new supremo on a deal through to 2022 on the day they got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Brighton .

Now Rodgers, who last coached in the English top-tier with , will look to leave his mark on a club who has endured a difficult year but still remain within feasible touching distance of a European place.

Javi Gracia’s Hornets sit five points and three places above them however and will just as likely fancy their chances of securing continental football as the season winds down, setting the stage for mouthwatering encounter at Vicarage Road.

Squads & Team

Position Watford squad Goalkeepers Foster, Gomes, Dahlberg Defenders Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Britos, Wilmot, Prodl, Masina, Janmaat, Navarro Midfielders Cleverley, Capoue, Sema, Pereyra, Chalobah, Doucoure, Quina Forwards Deeney, Deulofeu, Success, Gray, Penaranda

Despite the rather hefty battering at the hands of Liverpool last time out, Javi Gracia may opt to stick with a similar line-up and give them a chance to respond to their defeat.

Troy Deeney will likely front up the attack once more then, leading a 4-4-2 formation.

Potential Watford starting XI : Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Mariappa, Masina; Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney.

Position Leicester City squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs Midfielders Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Gray, Ghezzal, James, Tielemans Forwards Vardy, Okazaki, Ihenacho

With Brendan Rodgers taking the reins for the first time, there is something of an air of mystery over whom he may select.

Given that the team fielded by caretaker Mike Stowell delivered the win however, he may plump to keep something similar.

Potential Leicester starting XI : Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison; Gray, Vardy, Barnes.

Match Preview

It’s a new month and a new dawn for Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers takes charge for the very first time after succeeding Claude Puel as manager of the Foxes.

A run of middling form saw the Frenchman handed the sack, with the former Liverpool manager returning to the Premier League following a highly successful stint in charge of Celtic .

Though not in the dugout himself for the 2-1 victory over Brighton earlier this week, a first win since New Year’s Day seems to spell out a promising omen for the Northern Irishman’s upcoming tenure.

Defender Harry Maguire stated that the squad was keen to work with Rodgers and that his reputation preceeded him too.

“We didn't find out [about Rodgers] until a few hours before kick-off,” the international stated. “It's an exciting time for the club - I'm excited to get started, we all know his profile and what he's done. We're all looking forward to working with him.

“ are a massive club so it shows how big Leicester are getting and our ambitions. It's exciting times. We know he's coached a lot of young players and we hope he can bring them on - we're all excited.

“We want to look up rather than down now. The performances haven't been too bad, but the results haven't been good enough.”

The first test for Rodgers comes in the shape of a trip to Javi Gracia’s Watford, who were comprehensively stuffed by Liverpool 5-0 in their last game .

However, the Hornets have performed well this season on the whole and lead, alongside , the half-dozen or so teams in pursuit of seventh-place and a potential shot at European football next season.