Watford provide Troost-Ekong and Dele-Bashiru injury updates ahead of Luton Town clash

The 27-year-old will be subjected to a late fitness test while his compatriot is still recovering from his injury problems

Watford have provided an injury update on William Troost-Ekong and Tom Dele-Bashiru ahead of their Championship game against Luton Town on Saturday.

Troost-Ekong did not complete the Hornets’ victory over Reading last weekend at Vicarage Road due to a knock and was replaced by Craig Cathcart.

The defender has, however, returned to training and will have to pass a late fitness test to ascertain his readiness for Watford’s game against Luton.

“Nathaniel Chalobah and William Troost-Ekong – both of whom were substituted as an injury precaution last Friday night at home to Reading – are pushing to be part of the plans for the trip to Luton Town this weekend, with a final call on their involvement tomorrow [Friday],” read a statement from the club website.

Troost-Ekong has been a consistent performer for Xisco Munoz’s men since teaming up with the side from Italian club Udinese last summer.

The centre-back has featured in 30 games across all competitions to help the Hornets to their current second spot on the league table.

His compatriot Dele-Bashiru has only made two appearances for Watford this season due to the hamstring injury he suffered in October against Reading.

The midfielder only recently returned to the club to continue his rehabilitation, having been at Manchester since he had surgery.

The Hornets have confirmed the Nigeria U23 star could still play a part for the club before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“After his October ACL injury, Tom Dele-Bashiru’s steady progress means he’s now targeting some kind of involvement in first-team training before the end of the season,” read a statement from the club website.

“His strengthening work continues out on the grass at Watford FC’s London Colney training facility.”

Dele-Bashiru teamed up with the Vicarage Road outfit in the summer of 2019 after leaving Manchester City, where he started his career.

The midfielder did not make any Premier League appearance for the Hornets before their relegation from the Premier League.

He will hope to bounce back from his injury problems in time to make a more meaningful contribution to the club.