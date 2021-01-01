Watford provide injury update on Sarr and Dele-Bashiru ahead of Birmingham City clash

The Senegal international remains a doubt for the Hornets’ game against Lee Bowyer‘s men while the Nigerian midfielder will not feature

Watford have revealed Ismaila Sarr will be assessed ahead of their Championship game against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Senegal international Sarr could not complete his side’s 4-1 victory over Rotherham United on Tuesday evening after suffering an injury and was replaced by Jeremy Ngakia.

The forward will be examined to ascertain his fitness before the Hornets take on Lee Bowyer‘s men at Vicarage Road.

“Ismaila Sarr is being assessed after leaving the pitch early in the second half at Rotherham United on Tuesday evening,” read a statement from the club website.

Nigeria midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is not ready to return for action as he is still recovering from his hamstring injury.

The forward suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Reading in October and underwent surgery which made him spend time away from the club during his rehabilitation.

Dele-Bashiru has fully returned to Vicarage Road and is gradually stepping up his comeback to action.

“Tom Dele-Bashiru is now based full-time at the training ground and continues to work back from his October ACL injury. The midfielder began running outside this week,” the statement continued.

Dele-Bashiru teamed up with the Hornets in the summer of 2019 from Premier League side Manchester City.

The Nigeria U23 star has only made two appearances for Watford in this campaign due to his injury problems.

Sarr, meanwhile, has been in fine form for the Hornets this season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 33 league appearances.

His effort ensured Watford’s second place on the Championship table after gathering 72 points from 37 games, 10 points behind leaders Norwich City.

Sarr has been with the Vicarage Road outfit since the summer of 2019 when he joined the side from French club Rennes.

The 23-year-old forward impressed in his debut season for the Hornets but could not help them to avoid relegation at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.