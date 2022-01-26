Watford new signing Kalu rates Premier League as ‘strongest league’ in the world

Watford new signing Samuel Kalu has rated the Premier League as ‘the strongest league in the world’ ahead of Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old joined the Hornets from Bordeaux on a three-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday to become the fourth Nigerian in Roy Hodgson’s team.

The former Gent and AS Trencin forward described his move to the English top-flight as a dream come true for him and he is ready to grab the chance to show his talents.

In addition, the Nigeria winger revealed that he had a conversation with Senegal's Mbaye Niang who previously played for the Hornets.

“When I heard about the opportunity I was feeling grateful. It’s one of my dreams to play in the Premier League, this is what I want. I will be here to give my best,” Kalu told the club’s website.

“I spoke to M’Baye Niang, he was my teammate in Bordeaux, he told me a lot about the Premier League and he was here before, he told me it’s a great club. He said the Premier League is the best league in the world, so I should grab my chance.

“[Slovakia, Belgium and France] are all good leagues but I see the Premier League as more intense, powerful, I see it as the strongest league in the world.

“With my experience from the leagues I have played in, it’s quite similar with Ligue 1 and the Premier League. It’s amazing, every game is like a final, playing against the top clubs in the world.”

Watford find themselves in the 19th spot in the Premier League table and their last win dates back to November when they defeated Manchester United 4-1.

With the presence of three compatriots in the club presently excluding goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who is on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, Kalu believes it will be easier for him to find his feet at the club.

Article continues below

“I followed the club a couple of years ago when Odion Ighalo was here,” he continued. “This club is a very good club and has a lot of good foundations.

“I know [Emmanuel] Dennis very well, and [William] Troost-Ekong, we played together at Gent. I also know [Peter] Etebo, we’ve played together in the national team.

“They will help me a lot. I saw Dennis and Etebo and they were very happy to see me. I know they are going to help me settle at the club.”