Watford’s Kayembe: ‘I’m a flexible player and can play wherever I’m asked to’

Watford’s new signing Edo Kayembe has revealed his flexibility to play in any position after joining the club from Belgian side KAS Eupen.

The 23-year-old, who plays for the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team, signed for the Premier League side on a four-and-a-half-year contract on January 7.

The highly-rated midfielder has revealed what made him sign for the Hornets and his ability to play in multiple roles.

“I’m a flexible player so I can play in many different positions,” the box-to-box enforcer said as quoted by Watford’s official website.



“In the past, I have played more towards the edge of the pitch, but I’m flexible when it comes to positions. I can play wherever I’m asked to.

“When I played for Anderlecht I was playing more like a defensive midfielder, but at Eupen, they gave me the chance to move to an offensive position with a new manager.

“That’s what I mean when I say I’m flexible because I can play as a number six or in a more offensive position. When this happened at Eupen I scored my first four goals, so I have to thank the manager for giving me the chance to be more offensive.”

Kayembe has further admitted his love for the Premier League, insisting he has been following the top-flight especially when Watford are in action.

“I love English football, so I have been following the team,” Kayembe continued. “The last games I followed were against Manchester United and Chelsea because I’m passionate about English football.

“When I discovered about the interest of the club, I was following the games. The fact that they called me made me very happy.”

Kayembe has promised to help Watford achieve their targets for the current campaign.

“I’m liking everything at the moment,” continued Kayembe.



“It’s been a few days, but I’m liking the structure at the club, the people and the organisation is good. For me, it is something that makes me very happy to be here.

“I know Watford is a club [that is] ready. When they called me I was actually very honoured because when a club with the tradition calls you, you are happy. The motivation is to come here and help the team to reach their goals for this season and hopefully beyond.”

On moving to Europe from DR Congo at a tender age, Kayembe explained: “There have been changes, but I’m very happy with what has happened.

“I’m grateful to be in Europe, so I have to thank Anderlecht who gave me the first chance to move to Belgium from my country that was Congo.

“Also, I have to thank Eupen because they made a professional player out of me, and I have to thank Watford for this opportunity. What I can do now is be available for the club, try to do my best, and always work hard every day to help the club.”

Kayembe will likely make his debut when Claudio Ranieri's Watford travel to face Newcastle United in a league clash at St. James’ Park on Saturday.