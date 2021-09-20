‘He could have possibly had two’ – Watford’s Danny Rose on Emmanuel Dennis' display against Norwich City

The England international believes the Super Eagle deserved to score more goals for the Hornets at Carrow Road on Saturday

Watford defender Danny Rose believes Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis should have scored two goals against Norwich City in their Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The Hornets visited Carrow Road and produced a good display to sink the home team 3-1, with Dennis scoring the opener in the 17th minute before Teemu Pukki levelled for the home team in the 35th minute.

However, a double from Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr in the 63rd and 80th minute gave Watford their second win of the season.

Rose, who returned to sign a two-year contract at Vicarage Road after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, where he had played for 14 years, has praised the impact of the two forwards – Dennis and Sarr – and further said the Super Eagle deserved to score two goals during the game.

“Not only that, Dennis has got in and beat his man and it was a great finish. He could have possibly had two and Ismaila [Sarr] could have had three or four,” Rose told the club’s official website.

“If we’re going to do well this season, Ismaila and Dennis, and [Joshua] Kingy or [Ashley] Fletcher, the offensive players, are going to be vital for us.

“Dennis’ opening goal came from a well-weighted delivery by Kiko Femenia, and Rose believes it was no fluke that the goal started from a move out wide.

“Throughout the week we do a lot of crossing and finishing and Kiko’s first game back in a while, it shows the quality he possesses in the final third.”

On the team bouncing back to winning ways having lost to Wolves in their last assignment, the England international said: “It was massive. Considering we had a bit of an upset last week at home, we know these next couple of games before the next international break are massive.

Article continues below

“After that, we play the top six, so we know that will be hard enough in itself. In games like today against teams that will possibly be around us, we have to make sure we get results.

“And it wasn’t just the result today [Saturday], the performance was brilliant, so we’re over the moon.”

Dennis have now scored two goals for Watford, his first coming when they beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Vicarage Road.