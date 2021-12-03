Watford's Dennis battles Jota, Cancelo for Premier League Player of the Month award

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award after his impressive performances in November.

The Nigeria star enjoyed a fine run in front of the goal with a contribution of two goals and two assists in three league appearances.

After a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on November 7, Dennis' goal and a brace of assists helped Claudio Ranieri's side to secure a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford.

He followed the man-of-the-match display with another goal against Leicester City on November 28 but it was not enough as they suffered a 4-2 defeat.

Dennis, who moved to Vicarage Road on a permanent deal in July, is the Hornets' leading scorer with a tally of six goals and five assists in 13 appearances.

To win the prestigious monthly award in the English top-flight, the 24-year-old needs to see off competition from Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Aston Villa's John McGinn, Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva.

Dennis continued his fine form on Wednesday with a goal in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea and Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is pleased with the Nigerian’s contributions amid the injury crisis they are battling.

“When there are some injuries you have to find solutions, be clever,” Ranieri said.

“Only with work can you do this. Of course my experience helps me to find solutions, but I also have quality players to do this

Article continues below

“I’m not surprised because he [Dennis] is a very good player. He scored twice at the Bernabeu! Anyone who scores two at the Bernabeu is not a normal man.

“He has speed, intelligence, he is generous, and I like how he plays. He has to improve because he is young, but I have a very good relationship with him, and all of my players.”

Watford occupy the 17th spot in the Premier League and they are scheduled to host second-placed Manchester City for a league fixture on Saturday.