Watford complete swoop for ex-Arsenal star Welbeck

The versatile former Manchester United attacker has signed up for the Vicarage Road outfit

have announced that they have completed a move for attacker Danny Welbeck, who was a free agent after his contract with expired at the end of last season.

The Hornets have yet to confirm details of the deal, but did release a brief statement on Twitter, which read: "We're delighted to confirm the signing of international Danny Welbeck on a free transfer." Reports suggest Welbeck has signed a three-year deal with Javi Gracia's side.

Welbeck started his career with , where he scored 20 goals in 92 appearances after making his debut in 2008.

After six years at Old Trafford, he joined the Gunners in 2014 for £16 million and amassed close to 100 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals.

His career has been plagued by injury problems, particularly at the Emirates Stadium. He missed close to a year due to a knee injury from May 2015 to February 2016, then suffered cartilage damage in May of that same year that saw him ruled out until 2017.

Similarly, his 2018-19 season decimated by an ankle injury that saw his campaign ended as early as November, when he was injured in a clash against CP. He required two surgeries on the joint and therefore ended the season with only 14 appearances in all competitions, in which he added five goals and a single assist.

Despite these problems, the versatile forward player was a popular figure among fans and staff, as acknowledged by the club when Arsenal’s stadium announcer, upon the confirmation of his summer departure, said: “His presence will be missed in the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, Welbeck has won 42 caps for England and has netted 16 times for the Three Lions, though he has not turned out for his country since September 11, 2018, when he played 61 minutes in a 1-0 home win over .

By signing up for the Hornets, he has become their fourth permanent signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Craig Dawson from , Tom Dele-Bashiru from and Sam Dalby from .

On the contrary, they have seen Dodi Lukebakio depart to and Obbi Oulare leave for Standard Liege.

Meanwhile, Ben Wilmot (Swansea), Jerome Sinclair (VVV) and Kwasi Sibo (Ibiza) have all left on loan.