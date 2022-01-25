Watford appoint Hodgson as Ranieri replacement

Watford have hired former England manager Roy Hodgson after dismissing Claudio Ranieri on Monday.

Hodgson most recently managed Crystal Palace for four seasons, leaving after a 2020-21 season that saw the club seal a 14th-place finish.

As things stand, Watford sit 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety with two games in hand on 17th-place Norwich.

Hodgson's career so far

One of English football's most well-traveled managers, Hodgson is best known for taking charge of England for a four-year stint that included Euro 2012, World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016.

He's also taken charge at clubs like Liverpool, Fulham and West Brom while also managing Udinese, Copenhagen and Inter Milan, the latter on an interim basis.

The 74-year-old manager, who becomes Watford's third boss of the season, has also led Finland, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates on the international level.

He'll replace Ranieri, who lasted just three-and-a-half months and 14 games before being dismissed.

Ranieri won just two matches in three-and-half months at Vicarage Road.

Hodgson's staff will include assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.

The club's first match with Hodgson in charge will be at relegation rivals Burnley on February 5.

