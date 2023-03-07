WATCH: 'What is he doing?!' - Wout Weghorst SLAMMED for touching 'This Is Anfield' sign in tunnel before Man Utd's 7-0 humiliation against Liverpool

Wout Weghorst has done little to endear himself to Manchester United after being spotted touching the ‘This is Anfield’ sign prior to a 7-0 mauling.

Red Devils suffered heavy defeat on Merseyside

Dutch striker angered fans with pre-match antics

Offered little to the cause when the game started

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils suffered their worst result of the Premier League era when travelling to the home of arch rivals, with their heaviest-ever defeat – stretching back to the 1920s and 30s – being matched during a forgettable showing that saw them suffer a dramatic second-half collapse. Burnley loanee Weghorst offered little to the collective cause against Liverpool, leaving him stuck on one goal through 14 appearances, and has incurred the wrath of United supporters with his pre-match antics in the Anfield tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unsurprisingly, Weghorst has become the subject of several angry social media messages. Some have been left asking “what is he doing”, while others have said he “should be dropped just for that behaviour” and “get him on a plane back to Burnley”.

WHAT NEXT? Previous comments from Weghorst have also resurfaced, from his time in Germany with Wolfsburg, in which he admitted to being an admirer of Liverpool. The Netherlands international told GOAL and DAZN in May 2020: “I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from You’ll Never Walk Alone.”