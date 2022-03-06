Watch: Watford's Hernandez stuns Arsenal with superb bicycle kick

Cucho Hernandez equalised for Watford against Arsenal with a stunning bicycle kick that sent the Vicarage Road crowd into raptures.

Watford fell behind after just five minutes in Sunday's Premier League clash as Martin Odegaard finished off a neat Arsenal passing move, but the visitors didn't hold onto their lead for long.

Hernandez drew the Hornets level in spectacular fashion, with Kiko Femenia crossing the ball in from the right wing just behind the Colombian, who then produced an acrobatic finish to leave Aaron Ramsdale with no chance in the Gunners net.

Watch: Hernandez's sensational overhead kick

WHAT A GOAL THIS IS! 😮



Cucho Hernández, take a bow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dPsf4hdUov — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

OH MY CUCHO!



Watford equalize thanks to a stunning bicycle kick by Juan Hernandez.

📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning \\ #WATARS pic.twitter.com/zEDUyiuf3q — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 6, 2022

