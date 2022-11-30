WATCH: Tunisia fans celebrate wildly after VAR cancelled Antoine Griezmann's goal in World Cup win against France

Tunisia fans celebrated wildly after VAR cancelled out Antoine Griezmann's strike for offside, which would have earned France a 1-1 draw.

WHAT HAPPENED: Substitute Griezmann thought he had equalised for France deep into the game but upon VAR review, the goal was cancelled out.

It sent wild waves of cheers from the Tunisia fans who were keen on getting maximum points after Wahbi Khazri had scored in the second half.

The Carthage Eagles held on to get their first win in this World Cup and finished the group third with four points, as France finished top and Australia finished second.

THE DRAMA! 🚨⚽️



🤯 World champions France lose 1-0 to Tunisia in their final group game after Griezmann’s late goal was ruled out by VAR!



— FIVE (@FIVEUK) November 30, 2022

— David Cheeseman (@davidcheeseman) November 30, 2022

The Australia fans could not hide their joy as their team made it out of the group just for the second time in their history, after claiming a 1-0 win over Denmark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khazri's goal was the first for Tunisia in this World Cup, and their victory over France was just their third in the six appearances they have made in the prestigious global competition.

Tunisia only conceded one goal in their three games at the 2022 World Cup; the joint-fewest by an African team across a full group stage in the tournament, along with Cameroon in 1982 and Morocco in 1986.

WHAT NEXT: Tunisia will now turn their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where they are scheduled to play Libya in March.

The Carthage Eagles are in Group J and have so far collected four points after a win and a draw against Equatorial Guinea and Botswana, respectively.