WATCH: When Tottenham's Gareth Bale tore Maicon and Inter to shreds in the Champions League

Gareth Bale was taking no prisoners when Tottenham hosted Inter in the group stages of the 2010-11 Champions League season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Holders Inter travelled to White Hart Lane in November 2010 knowing the hosts were on the brink of group stage elimination. However, a dazzling performance from a young Bale inspired his side to a 3-1 victory and put them within touching distance of the last 16. The Welshman gave Brazilian right-back Maicon a torrid time all evening, and popped up with assists to strikers Peter Crouch and Roman Pavlyuchenko on 61 and 89 minutes, respectively.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Displays like that typified Bale's spell in a Tottenham shirt and earned him a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2013, where he went on to become the Champions League's joint-second most successful player in terms of trophies. The Welsh legend - who leads the way in terms of caps and goals scored for his nation - announced his retirement on Monday, drawing to a close a glittering career littered with moments of brilliance such as this performance against Inter.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? As the former Spurs and Madrid man calls time on his playing career, there has been no confirmation on his plans for life after football.