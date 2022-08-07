WATCH: Ten Hag's Man Utd era off to horror start as Gross puts Brighton in dreamland at Old Trafford

Boos met the half-time whistle after the first 45 minutes of the new manager's reign

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United era got off to a horror start as Brighton took a two-goal first-half lead at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pascal Gross netted a brace to hand the visitors a handsome lead after the first 45 minutes as United were greeted by boos as they left the field at half-time.

Watch Pascal Gross' brace against Manchester United

Gross gave Brighton the lead after he turned in a cross from ex-United forward Danny Welbeck...

And it got a whole lot worse not long after...

New manager, same old mess at the Theatre of Dreams.