WATCH: Tearful Higuain leaves field after final career game as Inter Miami suffer MLS playoff elimination

Gonzalo Higuain's career came to an end on Monday night as Inter Miami lost 3-0 to New York City FC in the MLS Cup playoffs

Higuain's career comes to an end

Miami ousted in first playoff match

NYCFC move on to face CF Montreal

WHAT HAPPENED? A tearful Higuain walked off the field in what was his final game, with the Argentinian striker noticeably upset as he said goodbye to his playing career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Higuain will go down as one of the modern greats, having been an elite striker with the likes of Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus before heading to MLS. His time in the U.S., however, ended without a trophy, although Higuain did go out on a relative high as the Argentinian icon finished the regular season in incredible form with 14 goals in his final 16 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR HIGUAIN? In a sit-down interview with GOAL, Higuain revealed that he plans to stay far away from the game, having grown tired of what he sees as a "toxic" environment at the top level. The Argentine revealed that he's looking forward to experiencing new hobbies as he now begins life after soccer.