Adam Szalai added to his international tally with an ingenious flick that gave Hungary an unlikely 1-0 victory against Germany.

26th goal for his country

Only goal in 1-0 win against Germany

Ensured they would stay top of group

WHAT HAPPENED? Hungary continued their Nations League fairytale by staying top of their group above Italy, Germany and England. Arguably the best goal of Szalai's international career - which you can check out here - turned out to be the winner against Hansi Flick's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory saw Hungary maintain their place at the top of their Nations League group. They extended their gap at the top to two points after Italy leapfrogged Germany into second with a 1-0 win of their own.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUNGARY? They finish the international break with the visit of Roberto Mancini's side to Budapest. If they can avoid defeat, they will win the group and subsequently qualify for the Nations League finals next summer.