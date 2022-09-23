- 26th goal for his country
- Only goal in 1-0 win against Germany
- Ensured they would stay top of group
WHAT HAPPENED? Hungary continued their Nations League fairytale by staying top of their group above Italy, Germany and England. Arguably the best goal of Szalai's international career - which you can check out here - turned out to be the winner against Hansi Flick's side.
Szalai opens the scoring with an AUDACIOUS flick! 😱— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 23, 2022
Group leaders Hungary continue their phenomenal UEFA Nations League campaign as they lead against Germany 🇭🇺#GERHUN pic.twitter.com/KynccPrVLY
Oh my, Ádám Szalai this was FILTHY! 😱— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 23, 2022
Hungary takes the lead over Germany! 🇭🇺
📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/KY0H9BzP5e
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory saw Hungary maintain their place at the top of their Nations League group. They extended their gap at the top to two points after Italy leapfrogged Germany into second with a 1-0 win of their own.
WHAT NEXT FOR HUNGARY? They finish the international break with the visit of Roberto Mancini's side to Budapest. If they can avoid defeat, they will win the group and subsequently qualify for the Nations League finals next summer.