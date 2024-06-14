How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: Date, time, fight card, & PPV price

How to catch the crucial lightweight bout live from Las Vegas this weekend

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis will look to shake off the ring rust and put a controversial year outside of the ring behind him when he steps back into it to face Frank Martin in his first WBA lightweight title defence, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

The undefeated fighter has not competed since he floored Ryan Garcia in April 2023. Tank instead spent more than a month in jail in Baltimore after breaking a home detention order.

But free to resume his career, Davis now puts his title on the line after he became the WBA's champion following Devin Haney's decision to move divisions and relinquish his crown last November.

Article continues below

It makes his bout with fellow unbeaten competitor Martin a fascinating encounter as he looks to stave off the challenger to his newfound crown in what looks set to be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

So, how can you catch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to give you all the details you need to know about how to watch Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin fight this Saturday from Vegas.

When will Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin take place?

Getty Images

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin will face off on Saturday, June 15, with the fight due to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The host of several other major bouts in recent years, a blockbuster crowd looks set to descend on Sin City for Tank's return to the ring against his latest challenger and opponent.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin

Region Date Start time Watch PPV Price USA Saturday, June 15 20:00 ET Prime PPV 74.99 USD Canada Saturday, June 15 20:00 ET Prime PPV 74.99 CAD UK Sunday, June 16 01:00 BST Prime PPV 19.99 GBP Ireland Sunday, June 16 01:00 BST Prime PPV 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, June 16 10:00 AEST Kayo PPV 49.95 AUD

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Lightweight Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Light heavyweight David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell vs Alberto Puello Middleweight Carlos Adames vs Terrell Gausha

Gervonta Davis professional boxing stats

Age : 29

: 29 Height : 5ft 5in

: 5ft 5in Reach : 67.5"

: 67.5" Total fights : 29

: 29 Record: 29-0 (27 KOs)

Frank Martin professional boxing stats