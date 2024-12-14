How to watch Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh: Date, time, fight card & more info

Former heavyweight big-hitter, Dillian Whyte, aims to return to the ring with a bang in Gibraltar

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte continues on the comeback trail this week when he enters the ring against Ghanaian boxer Ebenezer Tetteh. The 10-round heavyweight encounter takes place at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar this Sunday. It’s the same venue where Whyte avenged a loss to Alexander Povetkin with a fourth-round stoppage win against the Russian in 2021. Whyte still dreams of going to war with the biggest, baddest heavyweights on the planet in front of huge sell-out crowds at some of the world’s best venues. He knows he needs to start making headlines fast, though, and he needs a top-notch, flawless performance against Tetteh.

‘The Body Snatcher’ has, of course, mixed with the best around in the division. He was beaten by Anthony Joshua back in 2015, won two slugfests with Derek Chisora and beat Joseph Parker on points in 2018. However, Whyte’s biggest night of his career to date came in April 2022, when he clashed with Tyson Fury for the WBC crown, with the Gypsy King stopping him in the 6th at Wembley.

Whyte was preparing for another shot against AJ last year but received a doping ban after testing positive for steroids ahead of the scheduled fight, which saw him sidelined from the sport for a lengthy period. He was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing earlier this year, and he returned from a 16-month ring absence in March to beat Christian Hammer in Ireland. The German boxer retired after three rounds with Whyte well on top.

Dillian Whyte’s opponent in Gibraltar, Ebenezer Tetteh, has an impressive record of 23-1 (with 20 KOs) on paper, but he’s yet to prove anything on the world stage. This will be only his second fight outside Africa, and the first one ended miserably. Tetteh was floored twice in the opening round by Daniel Dubois at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019 before the ref stepped in and stopped the contest after just 130 seconds.

On the undercard, unbeaten Irish heavyweight Thomas Carty looks to extend his winning streak to ten fights when he takes on Finland's Mika Mielonen in an 8-round clash. Former undefeated two-time UK national amateur boxing champion Sedem Ama also takes to the ring at the Europa Point Sports Complex, looking to impress against Ester Konecna from the Czech Rep in their women's super welterweight encounter.

Let GOAL take you through all the information you need to know ahead of the Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh heavyweight bout, including when and where it's occurring.

When is Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh?

Date Sunday, December 15 Location Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar Start time The DAZN show starts at 6:00 pm GMT / 1:00 pm ET Main event ring walks 10:00 pm GMT / 5:00 pm ET

Gibraltar’s Europa Point Sports Complex is the venue for the Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh fight. It was previously a Ministry of Defence cricket pitch but is now a multi-purpose stadium/complex. In addition to being home to the Gibraltar National Rugby Union team, it hosts other sports such as cricket, darts, and more. Permission to use the stadium for international football matches was granted by UEFA earlier this year, and Gibraltar played their first-ever match there on September 4, beating Andorra 1-0 in a friendly - the country’s first victory for almost two years.

How to watch Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh

Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh Fight Card

Weight class Fight Heavyweight (10 rounds) Dillian Whyte vs Ebenezer Tetteh Heavyweight (8 rounds) Thomas Carty vs Mika Mielonen Cruiserweight (8 rounds) Mike Perez vs Israel Duffus Women’s super welterweight (6 x 2 min rounds) Sedem Ama vs Ester Konecna Flyweight Cathal Crowley vs Ramiro Blanco

Dillian Whyte professional boxing stats

Age: 36

36 Height: 6' 4" / 193 cm

6' 4" / 193 cm Reach: 78" / 198 cm

78" / 198 cm Total fights: 33

33 Record: 30-3-0

30-3-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 67

Ebenezer Tetteh professional boxing stats