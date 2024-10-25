How to watch today's Spain Women vs Canada Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Spain Women and Canada Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women and Canada Women are set to clash in a friendly on Friday.

Spain's most recent outing saw them narrowly lose 1-0 to Germany in the Olympic third-place playoff match at the 2024 Women’s Football tournament in August.

Meanwhile, Canada exited the Olympics after a penalty shootout defeat to Germany in the quarter-finals. The match remained scoreless after 120 minutes, but Germany advanced with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

How to watch Spain vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United States Paramount+ Canada Fubo Spain RTVE.es, fuboTV Espana, TVE La 1 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV7 Netherlands Viaplay

In the United States, the Women's friendly match between Spain and Canada will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a 7-day free trial).

Spain vs Canada kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Francisco de la Hera

The Women's Friendlies match between Spain and Canada will be played at Estadio Francisco de la Hera in Almendralejo, Spain.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT on Friday, October 25, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain manager Montse Tome will have the luxury of fielding most of the top talent for the matchup against Canada. Expect to see stars like Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey, both of whom recently netted crucial goals for Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League. Given their form, our top predictions for Spain vs. Canada Women look promising.

Spain possible XI: Coll (GK); Paredes, Codina, Batlle, Carmona; Bonmati, Aleixandri, Hermoso; del Castillo, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lete, Rodríguez, Coll Defenders: Méndez, Batlle, Paredes, Hernández, Aleixandri, Codina, Carmona Midfielders: López, Abelleira, Bonmatí, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: Redondo, del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo, Hermoso, Navarro, García

Canada team news

Canada's roster for the upcoming match includes three goalkeepers, namely Sabrina D'Angelo (Aston Villa WFC), Lysianne Proulx (Juventus FC), and Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave FC).

In defense, the squad features Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea FC), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Vanessa Gilles (Olympique Lyonnais), Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea FC), Jade Rose from Harvard University, and Shelina Zadorsky (West Ham United FC). The midfield lineup includes Simi Awujo, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Emma Regan, and Olivia Smith.

The attacking contingent is led by Janine Beckie, Jordyn Huitema, Cloé Lacasse, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, and Evelyne Viens.

Seattle Reign's Quinn, Sydney Collins, and Manchester United's Jayde Riviere were unable to join the squad this time due to injuries.

Canada possible XI: Sheridan (GK); Buchanan, Gilles, Rose, Awujo; Lawrence, Fleming, Riviere; Lacasse, Prince, Leon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: Carle, Buchanan, Riviere, Lawrence, Rose, Gilles, Zadorsky Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Awujo, Fleming Forwards: Viens, Lacasse, Huitema, Leon, Prince, Beckie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 23/02/22 Spain 1-0 Canada Arnold Clark Cup 24/05/19 Spain 0-0 Canada International Friendly Games Women 09/03/17 Spain 1-0 Canada Algarve Cup Women

