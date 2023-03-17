WATCH: Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at Man Utd to begin takeover talks as bidding process hots up

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was spotted arriving at Manchester United to initiate takeover talks as the bidding process reaches a crucial stage.

INEOS had submitted an official bid

Ratcliffe spotted entering Man Utd offices

Qatari entourage visited a day before

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratcliffe, the owner of multinational chemicals company INEOS, submitted an official takeover bid after the Glazer family put Manchester United up for sale. The British billionaire was spotted walking into the club's offices on Friday to further deliberate on the sale process with the club's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Arnold.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are in talks with eight potential bidders for the sale of the club with the Qatari entourage led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Ratcliffe being reported as the frontrunners. Indeed, both parties disclosed public interest in securing a total buyout of the Glazers' Class B shares. Representatives of Al Thani met club officials at Old Trafford on Thursday in the next stage of United's sale process, with talks lasting for 10 hours. It has since been reported that the talks were positive and that they are preparing to make an improved offer to buy the club.

WHAT NEXT? As the sale process heats up in the upper echelons of Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag's troops are preparing to host Fulham in an FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday.