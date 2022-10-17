WATCH: Remembering when Shunsuke Nakamura's stunning free kick won Celtic the title as cult hero retires aged 44

With Celtic legend Shunsuke Nakamura hanging up his boots at the end of the season, we take a look back at his iconic free kick against Kilmarnock.

Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-1 to win 2006/07 SPL

Nakamura scored last-minute free kick

44-year-old retiring at end of 2022/23 season

WHAT HAPPENED? Celtic found themselves drawing 1-1 against Kilmarnock in the 2006/07 SPL season, when a free-kick was awarded outside the box in injury time. Set piece specialist and terrace favourite Nakamura stepped up to curl it in the far corner with his left, securing a 1-2 victory and the league title in dramatic fashion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The free-kick is one of many in the repertoire of the Japan international, who at 44-years-old is set to hang up his boots at the end of the season. Nakamura has 98 caps for his country, scoring 24 goals, and was part of Japan's 2006 and 2010 World Cup squads. At club level, he has played for Reggina, Espanyol and Celtic in Europe, before moving back to his home country, where he currently turns out for Yokohama FC.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAKAMURA? Despite this announcement, the veteran midfielder will still be focused on finishing the 2022/23 campaign with his current club. Yokohoma travel to Roasso Kumamoto on October 23 in the J League Division 2's final game of the season.