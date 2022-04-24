Watch: Salernitana boss Nicola throws his shoe in furious outburst at Serie A side's defending

Salernitana boss Davide Nicola was less than impressed with some of the defending from his side during a Serie A clash with Fiorentina and took to throwing his shoe in frustration at one stage.

He was able to celebrate a hard-fought 2-1 win over La Viola, but lost his cool on the touchline as the hosts made hard going of a narrow victory on home soil.

At one stage, with Fiorentina threatening to find the target, Nicola decided that the only way to get his message across to those on the field was to remove his footwear and launch it towards the dugout.

Salernitana required less than nine minutes to open the scoring against Fiorentina through Milan Duric.

Parity was restored by Riccardo Saponara in the 64th minute, but Federico Bonazzoli grabbed a match winner 11 minutes from the end.

Nicola’s mood will have improved after the final whistle, as his side moved to within six points of safety with six games left to take in, and he has shown that a lack of passion will not be responsible for his team heading into Serie B if relegation is to be endured.

