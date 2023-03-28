Wrexham 'keeper Ben Foster was joined by co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in the latest edition of his matchday vlogs.

Foster returned to Wrexham after retiring

Got clean sheet in debut win

Reynolds featured in post-match vlog

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United and England goalkeeper announced last week he would be coming out of retirement to return to the club where he spent half a season on loan back in 2005. After kicking off his second debut with a 3-0 victory, he welcomed co-owner Reynolds to his latest YouTube episode, who held his match-worn shirt. The jersey is being now being given away to one lucky fan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result over York City on Saturday maintained the Red Dragons' three-point lead in the National League, as they aim to emulate the Wrexham Women's side and gain promotion at the end of the season. Reynolds and Co will hope this ascension up the football pyramid precedes their pre-season campaign in the United States, with a matchup against Premier League giants Manchester United was announced on Monday.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Foster and his team-mates will continue their promotion charge at home to Oldham on Saturday.