WATCH: Ronaldo 'Siuuu' chant belted out by Al-Nassr fans in first game since confirmation of CR7's £173m-per-year transfer

Al-Nassr fans celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo's mega money move to Saudi Arabia by performing a chant referencing his famous 'Siuuu' celebration.

Ronaldo signs mega deal

Fans already love him

Perform 'Siuuu' in anticipation

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo may not have kicked a ball for his new club just yet, but he's already a fan favourite. Al Nassr supporters celebrated the confirmation of the 37-year-old's two-year contract by performing his famous 'Siuuu' chant in unison in the seventh minute of the team's 1-0 victory against Al-Khaleej on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's new club currently sits top of the Saudi Arabian league and are reportedly also looking to bring in his old Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Ramos.

The move comes after the termination of the Portugal captain's contract at Manchester United, who were left with little choice but to let him go after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo will reportedly pocket £175 million-per-year in wages at Al-Nassr, which will make him the highest-paid player in football history.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will be looking to add to his staggering goalscoring record at club level with Al-Nassr and will reportedly also play a major role in Saudi Arabia's bid for the 2030 World Cup.