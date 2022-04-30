Watch: Ronaldo & Matic sons recreate Man Utd stars' goal and assist vs Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matic's sons have recreated the goal that saw the two Manchester United stars combine to score against Chelsea in the Premier League on April 28.

Ronaldo scored his 23rd goal of the season to earn United a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, firing past opposition goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after latching onto a delightful chipped through-ball from Matic.

The well-worked goal inspired Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Matic's son, who have copied the same formula to score a goal on an indoor pitch.

Article continues below

Watch: Ronaldo Jr & Matic's son recreate Premier League goal

The two boys are currently making their way through United's academy ranks as they seek to follow in the footsteps of their famous fathers, and as the clip below shows, talent with a football runs in both families.

Just Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matić's sons recreating their father's goal/assist against Chelsea 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/h9Rz09Y931 — utdreport (@utdreport) April 29, 2022

Further reading