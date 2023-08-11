WATCH: Roberto Firmino arrives with a bang! Ex-Liverpool star scores twice inside 10 minutes on Al-Ahli debut with Riyad Mahrez assisting his second

Roberto Firmino made a dream start to his Al-Ahli career on Friday, scoring twice inside 10 minutes on his Pro League debut against Al-Hazm.

Firmino enjoys dream start

Heads home to open account

Mahrez provides tap in for second

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian enjoyed a dream start in his new surroundings, heading home the opener after just seven minutes before obligingly tapping in Riyad Mahrez's tantalising assist to put Al-Ahli 2-0 up after just ten minutes.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy all joined Mahrez and Firmino in the Al-Ahli line up as the Saudi Pro League got off to a star-studded start.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ahli are one of the favourites for the SPL title, alongside the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.