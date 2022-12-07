Brazil
WATCH: Meow rude! Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr sees Brazil press conference interrupted by a cat
Peter McVitie
20:41 EAT 07/12/2022
- Cat jumped onto table as Vinicius was talking
- Press officer grabbed and threw it off
- Vinicius laughed when feline appeared
WHAT HAPPENED? A cat jumped onto the table while the winger was answering questions from the media. The cat must have gotten quite a shock as the Brazil press officer stroked it before grabbing it by the scruff of the neck and tossing it onto the floor.
Simplesmente um GATO pulou na mesa na coletiva do Vini Jr! 😺— GOAL Brasil (@GoalBR) December 7, 2022
📹: @simpraisa pic.twitter.com/D7WCQqfeMn
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius simply laughed as the cat appeared on the table and did not seem fazed by its presence, but the press officer was quick to throw it away.
WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The Real Madrid attacker will be in action again on Friday when Brazil take on Croatia in the quarter-finals.
