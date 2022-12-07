WATCH: Meow rude! Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr sees Brazil press conference interrupted by a cat

Brazil star Vinicius Junior saw his press conference interrupted by a furry friend on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? A cat jumped onto the table while the winger was answering questions from the media. The cat must have gotten quite a shock as the Brazil press officer stroked it before grabbing it by the scruff of the neck and tossing it onto the floor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius simply laughed as the cat appeared on the table and did not seem fazed by its presence, but the press officer was quick to throw it away.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The Real Madrid attacker will be in action again on Friday when Brazil take on Croatia in the quarter-finals.