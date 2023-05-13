WATCH: Wrexham goal sensation Paul Mullin wins £1000 for fans of rivals Notts County & Chesterfield as he scores penalty during live Soccer AM TV appearance

Wrexham star Paul Mullin won fans of rivals Notts County and Chesterfield £1000 while appearing live on Soccer AM.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin took part in the 'Top Bins' segment of the Saturday morning football show Soccer AM. The striker was asked to take a penalty, and if he converted from the spot, the fans present at the event would win £1,000. Mullin found the back of the net with ease, with supporters of Wrexham's rivals Notts County and Chesterfield bagging a significant amount of cash in the process!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The iconic show that has been running since 1995 will no longer be broadcast after May 27 as Sky Sports has decided to cancel the long-running show and replace it with Saturday Social, a new feature aimed at younger viewers.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAUL MULLIN? The English forward, who scored 46 goals in 51 games for Wrexham this season, is set to be part of the squad that will tour the United States as part of their preparations for the 2023-24 League Two season in July. They will play friendly matches against Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as LA Galaxy II.