WATCH: 'Passion to the max' - Morocco anthem, fans bring volume to the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Morocco fans were present in all their glory at Al Bayt Stadium and stole the show when their team drew 0-0 with Croatia on Wednesday.

Morocco fans were dominant inside Al Bayt Stadium

They brought colour and painted the stadium red

Their passionate singing of the national anthem charmed many

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco fans became the centre of attraction with their passionate support of their team. Al Bayt Stadium reverberated to Moroccan songs as the Atlas Lions opened their 2022 Fifa World Cup campaign with a share of the spoils against 2018 runners-up Croatia.

It was a colourful scene inside the stadium which they dominated and brought the ambience befitting such a tournament. From pre-match to vociferously singing the national anthem hearts out and then roaring behind the Atlas Lions, it was an awe-inspiring sight.

The Morocco national anthem is incredible…passion to the max ! 🇲🇦🔥🇲🇦

Morocco fans have turned up in huge numbers at the Al Bayt Stadium to cheer their team against Croatia

Morocco 🇲🇦 have been well organised in the first half against Croatia 🇭🇷



Been challenging for their opponents.



And Moroccan fans have really come out in their numbers. Great atmosphere.



🎥 @PoojaMedia



Moroccan fans help clean up garbage at 2022 World Cup after the Morocco-Croatia match

#QatarWorldCup2022

Following Japan’s footsteps,

The Moroccan fans help clean up garbage at 2022 World Cup after the Morocco-Croatia match

Respect to #Morocco 🇲🇦 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/aEPXTx0zWj — Rula El Halabi (@Rulaelhalabi) November 23, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco fans could so far be rated as one of the best at this tournament. They breathed more life into the World Cup and made themselves recognised on the global platform.

Their show might have challenged other supporters to also up the volume and colour when backing their teams. The North Africans' backers even showed some sportsmanship by picking up litter inside Al Bayt Stadium after the match. Terrific scenes for such a huge tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions now prepare to face Belgium at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. They shift base to Qatar's capital city and it remains to be seen if they will light up Doha, the way they did Al Khor.