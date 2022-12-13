WATCH: Party time! Otamendi posts video of Argentina dressing room celebrations following World Cup semi-final win over Croatia

Argentina secured passage to the sixth World Cup final in their history as they beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Argentina beat Croatia to reach World Cup final

Will face France or Morocco in showpiece fixture

Players celebrated victory with songs

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Scaloni's squad were understandably delighted with their victory and took to the dressing room to celebrate with a sing-song, as captured on film by defender Nicolas Otamendi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a slow start to this tournament saw them beaten by Saudi Arabia, Argentina have roared back to put themselves on the brink of a third World Cup win.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will be watching on with interest as France and Morocco meet on Wednesday with a place in the final at stake.