WATCH: That's some consolation! Paik crashes home thunderous strike to pull one back for South Korea against Brazil

South Korea's Paik Seung-ho came off the bench to score a stunning consolation goal as they were thrashed by Brazil in the World Cup last 16.

Paik Seung-ho scores insane consolation

Smashed past Alisson from edge of box

Stole Brazil's clean sheet in mauling

WHAT HAPPENED? With Brazil having been in cruise control throughout the entirety of the second half, naturally South Korea had chances to move up the pitch in search of a consolation having found themselves 4-0 down at half-time. Paik ensured they got that after 76 minutes, rattling home a stunning strike on the bounce from the edge of the box.

The comeback may well be beyond them but what a belter of a goal that was!! 🚀



Brazil lose their clean sheet through this stunning goal from Paik Seung-ho! 🙌🇰🇷#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pAWk9Uk6Zk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 5, 2022

WHAT A STRIKE 🎯😱



Paik Seung-ho takes one back for South Korea 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ux3ejbvpf2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tite's side wrecked havoc on South Korea in a rampant first-half display, going four goals to the good inside 36 minutes in a performance that had Joga Bonito back on the tip of everyone's tongue. South Korea could only limit the damage after the break, but can take some joy in bowing out knowing that they denied Brazil a clean sheet. The strike is also a moment to remember for Paik, who plays his football for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K-League.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH KOREA? Defeat against a tournament favourite is hardly a bad thing, but South Korea will naturally be disappointed with the way in which they were torn apart. The Selecao, meanwhile, have set up a tantalising quarter-final clash with 2018 runners up Croatia.