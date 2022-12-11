WATCH: Osimhen scores beautiful volley as Napoli beat Crystal Palace in friendly match

Victor Osimhen cancelled out Wilfried Zaha’s goal in style as Napoli came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in a friendly game on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when he finished from a tight angle from a Michael Olise pass, but the lead lasted just three minutes as Osimhen scored a goal that will only further demonstrate why he is one of the most sought-after strikers.

The Nigerian latched onto the ball in the penalty area, flicked it over Will Hughes’ head before turning sharply and volleying into the bottom corner, to level matters for the Serie A leaders, and the teams headed into the half-time break tied 1-1.

Another in-demand Napoli player Giacomo Raspadori scored a second-half brace to win the game for the Azzurri, when he unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner before he swept home from a low delivery into the penalty area.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen picked up from where he left when the season took a break, having scored nine goals while providing an assist in 13 matches, to help Napoli stay top of the Serie A table with 41 points from 15 matches, eight ahead of second-placed AC Milan.

The Nigeria striker’s movement was also impressive, dragging defenders out of position while creating space for Raspadori to score. Meanwhile, Zaha was deployed on the wing where he used his pace and trickery to cause the Napoli defence problems.

He could have scored a second when he raced through on goal but opted to round goalkeeper Alex Meret whose well-timed challenge saved the ball.

WHAT’S NEXT? It was Napoli’s final warmup game before they return to Italy to prepare for the Serie A, with a meeting with third-placed Inter Milan scheduled for January 4, while Palace face La Liga side Valladolid on Friday before their Premier League home match with London rivals Fulham on Boxing Day.