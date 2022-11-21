WATCH: Oshoala's goal from powerful header as Barcelona maul Deportivo Alaves
- Oshoala found space to score the second
- The Super Falcon played for 90 minutes
- She now has three top-flight goals
WHAT HAPPENED? After Claudia Pina put Barcelona in the lead at Estadi Johan Cruyff, the Super Falcons forward created space inside the box before rising the highest to thunder home a header past Patricia Larque to make it 2-0.
Fridolina Rolfo then added the third, Pina scored the fourth but her second of the day before Maria Pilar Leon, Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Brazilian Geyse added their names to the scoresheet to complete the rout.
⚽️Gooooool ¡Oshoala!— Blaugrana gt (@Blaugrana_gt) November 20, 2022
FC Barcelona Femení 2️⃣-0️⃣ Alavés Femeino #FCBFemeni 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/M9my3Xw99u
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Falcons has now scored three goals top-flight since the season kicked off from nine matches. Last season she managed 20 top-flight goals 19 matches.
WHAT NEXT FOR OSHOALA? The 28-year-old Oshoala will hope to find the back of the net when the Blaugrana take on Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League fixture at Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday.
Barcelona are currently leading Group A with six points from two matches while Bayern are second with same number of points though the former have a better goal difference.
Editors' Picks
- Who are Africa's best bet for the World Cup Round of 16?
- Qatar outclassed! Winners and losers as Ecuador's Enner Valencia leaves hosts facing early elimination
- Senegal 2002: Remembering the Teranga Lions' history boys
- From the Hand of God to the head of Zidane - The World Cup's most iconic moments ever