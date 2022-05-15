Watch: Noble gives emotional West Ham farewell speech
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
West Ham captain Mark Noble gave an emotional speech to fans on Sunday after completing his last match as a player for the club.
The 35-year-old midfielder announced in March 2021 that he would call time on his Hammers career after this campaign.
Noble spent 22 years at West Ham and made 548 appearances across all competitions.
Editors' Picks
- Which Liverpool heroes make an African Dream XI of FA Cup winners?
- 'Of course!' - Salah eases Liverpool injury fears as he claims he will be ready for Champions League final
- Salisu, Partey and Kevin-Prince Boateng: What's still at stake for Ghanaian players in Europe?
- De Jong's Barcelona dream is almost over: Why the Blaugrana are willing to sell former Ajax ace