WATCH: 'New Ronaldo' Aboubakar 'sends Milinkovic-Savic to the bakery' in Cameroon comeback against Serbia
- Aboubakar scored a cheeky lob to reduce the deficit
- It was Cameroon's second goal in the 3-3 draw
- The chip has sent fans into ecstasy on social media
WHAT HAPPENED? Aboubaker rose from the bench to help Cameroon come back from 3-1 down to secure a 3-3 draw in their second Group G game at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. It was an audacious chip by the Indomitable Lions captain and he delivered it a few seconds after leaving Serbia midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic sprawling on the ground in another magical moment. The goal got fans excited and it lit social media.
Goal of the TOURNAMENT by Vincent Aboubakar 🇨🇲🦁🔥 - @Steve_Labile
Aboubakar sent the goalkeeper to go and buy @Vies_Pastries [bakery] 😂😂 - @Ghislaintweets
That Vincent Aboubakar chip was so nasty, unreal stuff! - @El_Futbolesque
Vincent Aboubakar did Mo Salah bad after this lop 😂 Cameroon king 👑 - @alidiligent39
Vincent Aboubakar with a classic finish , so rude man 😂 - @UtdKwamz
Stop that Vincent Aboubakar - @FootyLimb
Vincent Aboubakar has accidentally scored one of the goals of the tournament with a piss-take finish because he thought he was offside. Scenes. - @Two_Pradista
Goal of the tournament 🏟️ belongs to #VincentAboubakar - @saddiqsana99
Les Cameroun a égalisé ohhh— LORD DARKAR 🔥 (@lavoixdesalif) November 28, 2022
C’est ça les lions indomptables 🦁 #Cameroun #CAMSER #Serbia #Serbie #Cameroon #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup2022 #TeamCameroon pic.twitter.com/dm7TAc0Ig3
Vincent Aboubakar mood in the dressing room after impressive performance against Serbia 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Qatar2022 #Cameroun #Aboubakar pic.twitter.com/ZaQ4NhO8BP— Bhadext🥼Patoa🎤⭐️ (@bhadext) November 28, 2022
🇨🇲 3-3 🇷🇸— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 28, 2022
From joy to despair... and back to joy (not captured on camera)
Please savour Joey N'Do's lap of the @rtesport studio after Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal, which was briefly ruled out for offside#fifaworldcup #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/VbdVg0bHc5
Vincent Aboubakar Highlights ||Cameroun Vs Serbie || The new Ronaldo?#WorldcupQatar2022 #CAMSER pic.twitter.com/BawD1kIY6F— John K (@ichibeiross) November 28, 2022
Salah watching this Vincent Aboubakar masterclass pic.twitter.com/B8DJWnUYYK— Jorge de Guzmán (@SLbvdshvh) November 28, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aboubakar came on 10 minutes into the second half and that was enough time for him to have a huge influence in this game. After his audacious goal, Aboubakar went on to set up Eric Choupo-Moting for Cameroon's equalizer. To cap a fine day for him, Aboubakar was named Man of the Match despite not playing the better part of the game.
The impressive performance by the Indomitable Lions skipper might convince coach Rigobert Song to start him in their next match. Aboubakar has been coming on as a substitute in their two World Cup games. His combination with Choupo-Moting looks promising and Song might need the two in his lineup the next time around.
WHAT NEXT FOR ABOUBAKAR? Aboubakar will be hoping to be handed his first start of this tournament when Cameroon clash with Brazil in their next game on Friday. It is their last group game and a crucial match in which the Indomitable Lions need a victory to progress to the next round.
