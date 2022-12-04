Netherlands
WATCH: Netherlands players and Van Gaal dance their way back into World Cup hotel after last-16 victory over USMNT
Ritabrata Banerjee
14:30 EAT 04/12/2022
- Players and coach danced back to hotel
- Beat USMNT 3-1 in last-16
- Will face Argentina in quarterfinal
WHAT HAPPENED? A goal each from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries helped the Netherlands ease past the USMNT and book their quarter-final berth. After the win, the exuberant Dutch squad including manager Louis van Gaal were seen dancing to Shakira's famous 2010 World Cup theme song 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' as they headed back to their hotel.
QUARTER-FINAL VIBES! 😍🎉— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 3, 2022
Wait for the coach! 😆🧡#NothingLikeOranje #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GY2vFLxLnU
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Netherlands, who missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, had reached the semi-final in the 2014 edition where they lost to Argentina.
WHAT NEXT FOR NETHERLANDS? Van Gaal's men next take on La Albiceleste in a World Cup quarter-final tie on December 9.
Editors' Picks
- 2022 World Cup: Key battles as England & Senegal eye quarter-final berth
- Messi is a footballing God! Argentina winners, losers & ratings as Leo carries Scaloni's side into World Cup quarter-finals
- 2022 World Cup: England dangermen who can hurt Senegal in their Round of 16 clash
- USMNT put in its place: Winners, losers & ratings as superior Dutch teach Americans World Cup last-16 lesson