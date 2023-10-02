WATCH: Ouch! Nantes mascot stretchered off after being rugby tackled by Rennes counterpart in Ligue 1 derby showdown

In a bizarre incident, Rennes mascot rugby tackled Nantes counterpart which forced the latter to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Sunday's Ligue 1 derby between Rennes and Nantes where the hosts clinched a comfortable 3-1 win, a bizarre incident off the field grabbed all the limelight. The Rennes mascot hilariously tackled his Nantes counterpart which led to the latter going tumbling on the pitch. The Mascot's head fell off on the side in the process and he was eventually stretchered off from the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win on Sunday took Rennes to the sixth position on the league table while Nantes continue to struggle in the 13th place with just two wins in seven games.

WHAT NEXT? Nantes will next take on Strasbourg on Saturday while Rennes will be up against Villarreal in the Europa League on Thursday.