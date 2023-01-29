WATCH: Mitoma magic! Holders Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup as Brighton winger scores stunning stoppage-time winner

A moment of magic from Kaoru Mitoma dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup, with a stoppage-time winner sending Brighton into round five.

Reds took the lead

Game level at half-time

Dramatic late twist

WHAT HAPPENED? Cup holders Liverpool took the lead at the Amex Stadium through Harvey Elliott, but parity had been restored by half-time courtesy of a fortunate deflection from Lewis Dunk. There was nothing lucky about Brighton’s dramatic winner, with Mitoma’s quick feet allowing him to poke home a volleyed effort from close range that survived a nervy VAR check.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Amex Stadium has been an unhappy hunting ground for Liverpool of late, with a 3-0 Premier League defeat suffered on the south coast back on January 14.

WHAT NEXT? The Seagulls continue to fly high in 2022-23, as they chase down European qualification in the league and FA Cup glory, with Japan international Mitoma playing a leading role for them after registering four goals since domestic action resumed on the back of the World Cup break.